Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub boosts IT exports to $681 million - minister

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. IT service exports through Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub reached 328 billion tenge ($681 million), marking a 44% increase, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev said at the government meeting, Trend reports.

Madiyev noted that the sector’s growth is driven by key areas, including support for innovation, digital solutions in the subsoil sector, ecosystem development via Astana Hub, and cluster formation.

He added that Astana Hub remains a platform for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. It hosts acceleration programs such as AI’preneurs, which support artificial intelligence startups from early-stage development to attracting investment. Since September 2024, three program cycles have resulted in the creation of 35 AI startups.

In addition, the Astana Innovations Accelerator, implemented jointly with the city administration, focuses on integrating startups into the urban environment. Eight projects have received funding under the program.

By the end of 2025, Astana Hub residents created over 32,500 jobs, while 537 companies exported IT services to 111 countries.

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