Turkmenistan, Mongolia hold first-ever interparliamentary dialogue

Photo: The press office of the President of Mongolia

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 31. Turkmenistan and Mongolia have held their first-ever dialogue between interparliamentary friendship groups in a videoconference format, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The meeting marked a practical step in implementing agreements reached at the level of the two countries’ leadership. During the talks, lawmakers agreed to expand contacts between relevant committees, as well as among young lawmakers and women parliamentarians.

In addition, discussions touched upon opportunities to support economic cooperation, with parliamentary diplomacy seen as a tool to facilitate business ties between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their intention to continue dialogue and develop cooperation across multiple areas.