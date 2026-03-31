KazMunayGas advances hydrogen energy and low-carbon production projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. KazMunayGas is implementing a number of projects aimed at reducing its carbon footprint and developing low-carbon technologies, Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

He noted that the company has established an experimental facility for the production of green hydrogen based on renewable energy sources.

At the same time, research is underway to develop alloys for hydrogen storage and transportation. Currently, a hydrogen content level of 0.8% by mass of the alloy has been achieved, confirming the feasibility of its practical application.

"The company is also analyzing international experience in the use of hydrogen in energy, including its application in fuel cells and blending with natural gas. In addition, a digital platform for hydrogen potential assessment has been developed, enabling evaluation of resource capacity, infrastructure capabilities, and economic efficiency of projects across different regions," Khassenov said.

The chairman added that as part of the development of cleaner fuels, KazMunayGas, together with Kaz Food Products, is implementing a project to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) based on bioethanol. Commencement of engineering and design operations, as he noted, is anticipated within the current year.

Furthermore, in cooperation with China National Petroleum Corporation, a urea production project with a capacity of 800,000 tons per year is being implemented in the Aktobe region, with commissioning planned by 2029.

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