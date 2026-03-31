Azerbaijan to amend requirements for motor vehicles used as taxi cabs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The "Requirements for technical indicators, interior and exterior design of motor vehicles used in regular and taxi passenger transportation" will be amended in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the implementation of the law "On amendments to the law on motor transport" dated March 3, 2026.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers, in accordance with Article 15.5 of the law, must make appropriate changes to the mentioned requirements within three months to determine the requirements for motor vehicles used in non-regular passenger transportation, inform the President of Azerbaijan about it, and resolve other issues arising from the law.