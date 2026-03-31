Azerbaijani oil price surpasses $128

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, moved up by $3.81, or 3.07%, on March 30 from the previous level, coming in at $128.05 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude increased by $3.61, or 3.07%, to $121.05 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $2.99, or 3.25%, to $95.1 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $2.98, or 2.47%, to $123.49 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

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