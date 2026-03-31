Tajikistan sees continued strength in road passenger traffic in January 2026
Strong annual growth in road transport underscores its dominant role in sustaining mobility and supporting economic activity in Tajikistan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy