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Turkmenistan, US discuss expansion of trade and investment cooperation

Economy Materials 28 March 2026 13:09 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan, US discuss expansion of trade and investment cooperation
Photo: Turkmen MFA

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Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
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ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. Turkmenistan and the United States reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral economic relations, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting of the Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the representatives of the both countries.

During the discussions, both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining regular and substantive dialogue at various levels, highlighting the effectiveness of existing mechanisms that strengthen partnerships between the two countries. The Turkmen-American Business Council, including its annual sessions, was cited as an example of successful cooperation.

Participants focused on expanding investment cooperation and implementing joint projects involving American companies. Positive results achieved over the past year were noted, demonstrating steady development of bilateral partnership and practical collaboration. Coordination of joint efforts to ensure sustainable growth and diversification of mutual trade was highlighted as a key priority.

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