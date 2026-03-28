Azerbaijan sheds light on trade volume with Germany in 2M2026
Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Germany has significantly decreased in the first two months of this year, reflecting a broader decline in overall foreign trade activity, while still maintaining a positive trade surplus.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy