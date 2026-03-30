Turkmenistan’s 2026 program and urban agenda: What to expect at WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Turkmenistan is poised to present both concrete achievements and ambitious plans for urban development and sustainable urbanization at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

Scheduled for May 17-22, 2026, under the auspices of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the forum will convene global experts, urban planners, and government representatives to address one of the most critical global challenges, ensuring the provision of safe, comfortable, and sustainable housing. Within this broader context, Turkmenistan aims to showcase its unique approach, demonstrating how a nation can successfully integrate state-driven strategies, social priorities, and technological advancements in urban development.

The Turkmen delegation, led by Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament), Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, underscores the country's high-level commitment to urbanization and city planning. As noted by Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammad Elyasov, the nation will approach the forum with tangible outcomes, fully developed projects, and clear, forward-looking strategies. A focal point of Turkmenistan’s presentation will be the urban development initiatives in the capital city of Ashgabat, along with the pioneering "smart" city of Arkadag.

Founded in 2019, the "smart" city of Arkadag represents not merely a new urban settlement but serves as a flagship initiative for the nation's urban planning vision. This ambitious project integrates cutting-edge information and communication technologies, eco-friendly public transportation systems, digital services, and expansive green spaces. Designed to accommodate 64,000 residents, Arkadag boasts 336 social and cultural facilities. To date, it has garnered more than 20 international certifications, including recognition as an "environmentally friendly city."

These advancements are further reinforced by Turkmenistan’s progress in housing and utilities infrastructure. In the past year, the country completed the construction of 645,000 square meters of new housing, alongside the establishment of 116 industrial and social facilities. In Ashgabat, efforts to modernize the housing stock are ongoing, with the development of new residential districts such as Parahat-7. Simultaneously, 127 two-story residential buildings are under construction, in addition to schools with a total capacity of 3,380 students and kindergartens for 1,080 children. Moreover, modern villages are being established in the regions, particularly in the Balkan, Ahal, and Dashoguz regions, complemented by large-scale infrastructure projects, including the high-speed Mary-Turkmenabat highway.

Turkmenistan is also engaged in projects aimed at sustainable development at the municipal level. In cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), initiatives are being implemented to strengthen urban resilience to climate and natural disaster risks, requiring the integration of climate adaptation and risk reduction into urban planning processes.

The main theme of WUF13, safe and sustainable housing for all, resonates with the core objectives outlined in Turkmenistan's "Program of Socio-Economic Development and Investments for 2026," signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in February 2026. This program is designed to advance the goals outlined in several long-term national frameworks for 2022-2028 and 2022-2052. It encompasses continued large-scale housing development, the modernization of the existing housing stock, and the expansion of social infrastructure, including schools, kindergartens, and healthcare facilities. Furthermore, it emphasizes the integration of modern engineering and digital solutions into the urban fabric. This pragmatic approach forms the foundation of Turkmenistan's participation in WUF13.

In this context, Turkmenistan arrives at WUF13 equipped with tangible projects, measurable outcomes, and specific targets. From the completion of hundreds of thousands of square meters of modern housing in 2025 to the projected 900,000 square meters for 2026, from the ongoing modernization of Ashgabat to the ambitious construction of Arkadag, the country is progressively defining its national urban development paradigm.

Baku will thus serve as a pivotal platform for Turkmenistan to present its experience to the global community, articulating its urban policy priorities and embedding them within the broader WUF13 agenda.