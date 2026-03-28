President Ilham Aliyev completely, directionally turned his country around - Steve Witkoff (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff delivered a speech about President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the “FII PRIORITY 2026” investment forum held in Miami, Trend reports.

Witkoff stated that there are many outstanding examples of leadership in the world, and that many young leaders can be a source of hope for the entire world.

He added that U.S. President Donald Trump has close ties with all of them.

''I mean, look at President Ilham Aliyev from Azerbaijan. Completely, directionally turned his country around. I think the Board of Peace is really an amalgam of a lot of people who think in that same way,'' Steve Witkoff emphasized.