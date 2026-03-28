Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan’s trade with China sees notable growth in early 2026

Economy Materials 28 March 2026 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s trade with China sees notable growth in early 2026

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China for the period from January through February 2026 amounted to $779.4 million, an increase of $34 million, or 4.6%, compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that China accounted for 12.44% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover, ranking 3rd among the country’s largest trading partners.

Over the reporting period, Azerbaijan’s exports to China totaled $21.6 million, rising by $10.7 million, nearly doubling compared to the same period last year. Imports from China amounted to $757.8 million, up by $23.3 million, or 3.2% year-on-year, making China Azerbaijan’s leading import partner.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $6.264 billion in the reporting period, down by $2.64 billion, or 29.6% year-on-year. Of this, $3.66 billion accounted for exports and $2.59 billion for imports.

Consequently, the country achieved a positive trade balance of $1.06 billion, which is $438 million—or 1.7 times—higher than the previous year’s figure.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more