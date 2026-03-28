Azerbaijan’s trade with China sees notable growth in early 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China for the period from January through February 2026 amounted to $779.4 million, an increase of $34 million, or 4.6%, compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that China accounted for 12.44% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover, ranking 3rd among the country’s largest trading partners.

Over the reporting period, Azerbaijan’s exports to China totaled $21.6 million, rising by $10.7 million, nearly doubling compared to the same period last year. Imports from China amounted to $757.8 million, up by $23.3 million, or 3.2% year-on-year, making China Azerbaijan’s leading import partner.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $6.264 billion in the reporting period, down by $2.64 billion, or 29.6% year-on-year. Of this, $3.66 billion accounted for exports and $2.59 billion for imports.

Consequently, the country achieved a positive trade balance of $1.06 billion, which is $438 million—or 1.7 times—higher than the previous year’s figure.