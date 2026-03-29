Iran increases passenger train services on Tehran–Van route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Due to a surge in passenger demand, an additional train has been introduced on the route between Tehran, Iran, and Van, Türkiye, Deputy Director of the Iranian Railways Company Gholamhossein Karimi said, Trend reports.

According to Karimi, passenger trains operating between Tehran and Van previously ran twice a week. However, in response to growing demand, the frequency has now been increased to three times per week.

He also noted that an additional train has been launched on the Tehran–Mashhad railway line to accommodate the rising number of travelers.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.