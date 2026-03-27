Turkmen ministry announces tender for migration service facilities in Mary province
The Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan has opened a tender for the construction of an administrative building and a residential complex for staff of the State Migration Service in Yoloten district. Applications are accepted until May 1, 2026.
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