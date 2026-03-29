U.S.-Iran talks may take place in Islamabad in coming days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. In the coming days, talks between the U.S. and Iran on conflict resolution may be held in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, the head of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar said, Trend reports.

At a press conference following consultations with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia, Dar stated: "It will be an honor for Pakistan to host substantive talks between the two sides and to facilitate their conduct in order to achieve a comprehensive and lasting resolution of the current conflict." He added that both Iran and the U.S. have expressed trust in Pakistan regarding its role in facilitating the talks.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (U.S.) and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.