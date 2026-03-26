President Tokayev signs laws ratifying EAEU and OTS agreements

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 26. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed laws ratifying international agreements related to Eurasian Econimic Union (EAEU) and Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports via Akorda.

The legislation includes the ratification of the Agreement on the Harmonized System for Determining the Origin of Goods Exported from the Customs Territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

In addition, laws were signed ratifying the Protocol amending the Agreement on the Principles and Approaches for State Control (Supervision) over Compliance with EAEU Technical Regulations to harmonize the legislation of member states, as well as the Agreement on the Establishment of the Civil Protection Mechanism of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).