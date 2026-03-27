The Old Global Economy Dies in a War With Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Wars in the Middle East never stay in the Middle East. They may begin as a local clash, a volley of strikes, a campaign of intimidation, or a limited operation, but they always end the same way: with a shock to the global economy, inflationary pressure, jittery markets, pricier logistics, higher insurance premiums, a rethink of investment strategy, and a change in the very idea of what global stability means.

That is the true scale of a war centered on Iran. Its consequences do not stop at the battlefield. They run through every artery of the modern global economic system - from oil tankers and LNG terminals to the price of bread and the cost of a mortgage.

The main intellectual mistake in analyzing crises like this is trying to describe them solely in the language of battlefield bulletins: who struck first, how many missiles got through, how effective the air defenses were, which facility was knocked out, which losses were admitted, which were denied. But for the global economy, something else matters far more: what happens to the price of risk. The modern economy no longer runs on production and consumption alone; it also runs on the expectation of shocks. And the expectation of a shock is already an economic factor - sometimes more destructive than the shock itself.

That is precisely what a war around Iran changes. It turns one of the planet’s most important energy hubs from a familiar logistics corridor into a permanent source of global anxiety. The Strait of Hormuz is not just a spot on the map. It is the central nervous system of global energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 20 million barrels of oil and petroleum liquids per day moved through it in 2024. That is about one-fifth of global liquid fuel consumption. The International Energy Agency has likewise noted that roughly a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade passes through that corridor. In other words, this is not some side route the world can casually work around. It is one of the key supply channels of the global economy.

That leads to the first and most serious conclusion: after a major war near Iran, the price of oil will no longer be determined solely by supply and demand. It will carry a lasting premium for route vulnerability. Before the crisis, the market could argue about U.S. shale output, OPEC+ quotas, China’s slowdown, the condition of European industry, or the odds of a eurozone recession. After a conflict like this, those factors do not disappear - but now they are overshadowed by a harsher variable: military risk. That means that even without an immediate physical disruption in supply, oil will cost more simply because the probability of future disruption has gone up.

That is the key point. Markets are shaped not only by the fact of a shortage, but by the likelihood of one. Those are two different levels of economic reality. There may still be enough oil. Tankers may still be moving. Export contracts may still be honored. But a different machine is already kicking into gear - the machine of fear, reinsurance, bigger buffers, danger premiums, and aggressive stockpiling. Insurers raise their rates. Carriers rewrite their terms. Traders build an extra premium into prices. Importers try to buy more, and sooner. Governments start thinking about reserves. Banks tighten lending terms on commodity deals. And in the end, even without a full-scale blockade, a very real inflationary effect takes hold.

If oil is the first wave, gas is the second - subtler, and in some cases even more dangerous. By IEA estimates, around 19 percent of global LNG trade passes through Hormuz. Nearly all of Qatar’s LNG exports and the overwhelming majority of the UAE’s go through that route. And that is no longer just a question of commodity pricing. It is a question of energy security for entire regions, especially Asia. Gas markets are a lot more skittish than many people like to think. They are less universal than the oil market and far more dependent on infrastructure, technical cycles, terminals, LNG tanker fleets, and long-term contracts. Even a limited disruption to stability in a zone that handles such a large share of global LNG trade can trigger a chain reaction: higher fuel costs, higher electricity prices, rising industrial production costs, higher utility burdens, and ultimately greater social strain.

When oil gets expensive, transportation gets expensive. When gas gets expensive, modern industrial life itself gets expensive. It hits metallurgy, chemicals, fertilizer production, glass, cement, building materials, and electric power. Any major conflict around Iran quickly turns into a global inflation vortex because energy is the lifeblood of the economy. And when the lifeblood gets more expensive, the whole body starts to hurt.

Some of the harshest consequences show up in fertilizers and food. That is exactly the zone that usually does not make the first headlines, but ends up hurting the world the most. Estimates suggest that around 30 percent of global fertilizer trade is tied, one way or another, to routes passing through high-risk areas near Hormuz. Against the backdrop of military escalation, prices for urea and several other nitrogen fertilizers have already jumped by 30 to 40 percent in certain market segments. In one of its commodity market reviews, the World Bank noted that its fertilizer price index rose nearly 14 percent in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the previous quarter and stood 28 percent above its level a year earlier. That is not just dry data. It is an early warning of future food inflation.

The economic chain here is ruthless. Higher gas prices mean more expensive nitrogen fertilizers. More expensive fertilizers mean higher crop production costs. Higher crop costs mean pricier grain, feed, vegetable oils, meat, milk, and poultry. Then the social effect kicks in: poorer countries face a greater risk of food insecurity, middle-income countries see faster inflation, and advanced economies come under heavier pressure on real incomes and household budgets. Put differently, a war around Iran may start in a narrow maritime corridor and end with higher prices for bread, meat, and electricity thousands of miles away from the combat zone.

For countries in Africa and parts of Asia, that is especially dangerous. The share of household income spent on food there is much higher than in wealthy countries. That means any jump in basic prices hits not comfort, but survival. When food prices rise in a developed country, it causes frustration and political argument. When food prices rise in a poor country, it can trigger hunger, street protests, political destabilization, and a new round of internal crisis. That is how war exports instability through food channels.

The blow to investment is no less destructive. Modern capital does not love heroics; it loves predictability. It can operate in risky jurisdictions, but only when the risk is legible, priced in, and contained. But when a region that has spent decades selling the world an image of ultramodern stability - with megaprojects, skyscrapers, financial centers, tech initiatives, tourism clusters, and ambitions of becoming a global hub - suddenly finds itself in the blast radius of a major war, the entire brand of safety gets repriced.

According to UNCTAD, global foreign direct investment fell 11 percent in 2024, dropping to roughly $1.5 trillion. That means global capital was already getting more cautious. It is already moving more slowly, choosing more selectively, demanding more comfort and more insurance. Against that backdrop, any new systemic conflict near key markets intensifies the competition for money. And if the Gulf states once had only to project stability, infrastructure, and growth, now they will also have to compensate investors for geopolitical fear. And fear, as it turns out, is an expensive commodity.

Markets responded not as though this were rhetorical theater, but as though it were a factor capable of changing how assets are valued. During spikes in the conflict, stock indices in several countries across the region came under serious pressure. Certain equities - especially those tied to real estate and development - lost a noticeable share of their market capitalization. There were also reports of a sharp drop in real estate transaction volumes in the UAE: at the start of one of the crisis periods, they were down by more than a third year over year. That is an important symptom. Real estate, tourism, development, the stock market, and financial services all run not just on money, but on confidence. Once confidence is destabilized, money starts moving more slowly, more cautiously, and at a higher cost.

This is where a war around Iran shatters one of the big myths of late globalization: the idea that any problem can be sidestepped through diversification. No, not any problem. Geography still has veto power. The International Energy Agency has estimated alternative pipeline capacity that could, in theory, partially offset disrupted flows bypassing Hormuz at roughly 3.5 to 5.5 million barrels per day. Even the high-end estimate falls far short of the volume that moves through the strait each day. So yes, the world can soften the blow - but it cannot neutralize it painlessly. That is the end of the comforting illusion that modern logistics has somehow conquered geography.

What is more, war accelerates deglobalization not in the propagandistic sense, but in the practical one. Companies begin thinking less about where things are cheaper and more about where they are safer. Less about how to squeeze maximum efficiency out of the supply chain and more about how to survive the next crisis. That leads to several major consequences. First, bigger inventories. Second, larger financial cushions. Third, relocating parts of production closer to end markets. Fourth, abandoning hyper-optimized logistics models. Fifth, higher costs across the entire process of international trade. The world starts paying more not for the product itself, but for the resilience of getting it delivered.

In that kind of world, efficiency gives way to reliability. And reliability, as everyone knows, always costs more. That is the new hidden tax of major wars. No single government collects it, and no customs post stamps it into law. It is diffused across the entire global system - through freight rates, insurance, reserves, risk premiums, a higher cost of capital, and greater investor caution.

There is another consequence that is often underestimated: the return of inflation as a geopolitical phenomenon. Over the past several decades, elites in the developed world have become used to thinking about inflation mainly as a function of monetary policy, fiscal deficits, demand, and productivity. But wars like one involving Iran remind us of an older truth: sometimes inflation does not come from the printing press. Sometimes it comes from a strait, a pipeline, a terminal, a tanker, a destroyed warehouse, or the threat of war itself. In that kind of situation, a central bank can play with interest rates all it wants, but no rate hike can quickly de-mine a shipping route, lower an insurance premium, or restore an investor’s sense of strategic confidence.

Which means the global economy after a war around Iran becomes not only more expensive, but also less manageable by conventional tools. That is a crucial point. When inflation is monetary in nature, it can be fought with higher rates, less liquidity, and cooler demand. When it is geopolitical, those tools work far worse - and inflict far more pain. Raising rates in that scenario does not cure the cause; it merely restrains part of the fallout. But the price of that restraint is slower growth, tighter credit, weaker investment, and higher costs for business.

And let us not forget industrial raw materials. The Middle East is not just about oil and gas. It is also a major segment of global trade in metals and energy-intensive products. Gulf states hold a significant place in the aluminum market, and aluminum is one of the metals most sensitive to energy costs. If gas and electricity prices climb, if logistics get more expensive, if anxiety around maritime chokepoints rises, that inevitably pushes up aluminum prices. From there, the blow spreads into the auto industry, aerospace, construction, cable manufacturing, packaging, electronics, and infrastructure projects. That is how one regional military crisis begins bleeding into sector after sector of the global industrial economy.

Taken together, all of these points to yet another turn of the screw: a stronger state role in the economy. After wars like these, governments can no longer afford to act like neutral market spectators. They are forced to become architects of economic defense. They start building up reserves, backstopping critical supplies, securing transport corridors, subsidizing sensitive industries, restricting exports of certain goods, capping domestic price spikes, intervening in tariffs, and, in some cases, sacrificing free-market purity for the sake of social stability. The world after a war with Iran will not just be more expensive. It will be more state-driven.

That matters all the more because we are moving into an era in which routes, resources, and contracts once again carry a double price tag: commercial and political. An oil terminal is no longer just a piece of infrastructure; it is an asset of national security. A gas contract is not merely business - it is strategic insurance. Fertilizer is not simply agrochemistry; it is a question of food sovereignty. A maritime strait is not just a line on a logistics map; it is a pressure point of political leverage.

That is exactly why the claim that the old global economy is gone is not some piece of journalistic overkill. It is a statement of structural rupture. The old economy will not disappear because trade collapses or production grinds to a halt. That is not what is coming. The world will not vanish, and it will not freeze in place. But it will begin operating by a different set of rules. Energy will be priced higher. Risk will be baked in more aggressively. Logistics will become more cautious and more expensive. Investment will move more slowly and demand a steeper premium for safety. States will intervene in markets more actively. And inflation will increasingly be driven not by domestic overheating, but by external turbulence.

Boiled down to its core strategic consequences, the picture looks like this.

First, a war around Iran locks in a permanent risk premium in global energy markets. Even if the shooting stops, the market will not forget that one of the most critical arteries of world trade came under a very real threat.

Second, it intensifies global inflationary pressure through oil, gas, fertilizers, food, metals, and transportation costs.

Third, it worsens the investment climate across the region and raises the overall cost of capital for projects tied to the Middle East and neighboring logistics hubs.

Fourth, it speeds up the shift from a model built on maximum cheapness to one built on maximum reliability in supply chains.

Fifth, it puts the state back at the center of economic management as the force expected to shield society from external shocks.

And finally, sixth, it makes the global economy less trusting. And trust is that invisible cement without which the global market turns into a patchwork of anxious, expensive, and unstable connections.

That is the real historical cruelty of wars like these. Destroyed facilities can be rebuilt. Burned warehouses can go up again. Damaged vessels can be replaced. Terminals can be repaired. But it is far harder to restore the feeling of predictability. And that feeling is exactly what the modern economy rests on - the confidence that a shipping lane will stay open, a contract will be honored, insurance will remain available, energy prices will stay relatively stable, and the investment horizon will extend farther than the range of the next missile.

After a war around Iran, that confidence will never be quite the same again. And that means the global economy will not be the same either.