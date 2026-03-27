President of Russia set to inaugurate Azerbaijani theater in Derbent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Russian President Vladimir Putin will inaugurate the reconstructed building of the Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent on March 27, on the occasion of Theater Day, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony will be conducted via videoconference. Peskov noted that the origins of this historic theater can be traced back to the 19th century. Initially established by Azerbaijani intellectuals in Derbent, a Turkish association eventually evolved into what is now recognized as the Azerbaijani theater.

On the occasion of the event, guests from Azerbaijan will also attend the opening in Derbent.

The reconstruction of the theater was completed by the end of December 2025. The renovated building now features a modern 272-seat auditorium, as well as updated makeup rooms, service facilities, and technical areas. Additionally, the theater has been equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems.