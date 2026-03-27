Türkiye sees mixed import trends as values rise, volumes declinе

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Türkiye’s import unit value index increased by 6.3% year-on-year in January, while import volumes declined.

Data obtained by Trend from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) shows that the index saw a jump of 7.3% for food, beverages, and tobacco, a 2.1% increase for crude materials (excluding fuels), and a notable rise of 9.3% for manufactured goods (excluding food, beverages, and tobacco). In the meantime, the index for fuels took a nosedive, dropping by 16.9%.



In January, the overall import volume index took a hit, dropping by 5.8% compared to the same time last year.



In terms of categories, import volumes took a hit, dropping by 4.5% for food, beverages, and tobacco, 3.3% for fuels, and 3.5% for manufactured goods (not counting food, beverages, and tobacco). On the flip side, crude materials (excluding fuels) saw a rise of 2.9%.