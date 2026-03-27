TAP, Albanian Gas Service Company renew maintenance agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Albanian Gas Service Company (AGSCo.) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium have renewed the agreement for gas network maintenance services, said the country’s Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Enea Karakaçi, Trend reports.

“Another significant step for Albania’s energy sector. The signing of the agreement with TAP for the continued provision of gas network maintenance services by AGSCo., the consortium formed by the state company Albgaz and SNAM, further highlights the growing capabilities that Albania has achieved in this strategic sector, which continues to attract increasing attention,” the minister wrote on social network.

AGSco holds responsibility for the maintenance of TAP within Albanian borders. The Albanian government maintains a 75 perccent stake in AGSco, with the remaining shares owned by the Italian state energy infrastructure company Snam, as per records in the Albanian business register.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to Bulgaria, enhancing security of energy supplies in one more European country.