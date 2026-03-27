Kyrgyzstan and Qatar discuss priority areas of bilateral cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 27. Kyrgyzstan and Qatar engaged in discussions on key areas of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the State of Qatar, Aibek Toktobolotov, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, on March 25, 2026, in Doha.

During the meeting, Ambassador Toktobolotov presented copies of his credentials to Minister Al Muraikhi.

The sides deliberated on enhancing trade and economic cooperation, as well as the organization of reciprocal high-level visits.

Ambassador Toktobolotov underscored Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to further advancing political dialogue with Qatar and deepening comprehensive bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas.

The discussions also included a thorough exchange of views on the current situation in the Middle East, with both parties agreeing on the urgency of establishing lasting peace in the region.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain continuous communication to ensure the implementation of the agreements reached during their talks.