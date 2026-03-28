Energy integration likely to boost resilience of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, EDB says
Regional energy integration could unlock cost efficiencies, stabilize seasonal supply-demand imbalances, and enhance export revenues for hydropower-driven economies in Central Asia, improving overall energy market efficiency and investment attractiveness.
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