Kyrgyzstan set to build new trade and logistics center
Photo: Artificial intelligence
The Sokuluk trade and logistics center is expected to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural value chain, improve supply chain efficiency, and support growth in agri-exports and related economic activity.
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