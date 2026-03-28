Tajikistan holds high-level session on economy and social sector winter preparations

At the outset of the meeting, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Abdurahmon Abdurahmonzoda, presented a report on the preparedness of the country’s economic sectors and social sphere for stable and efficient functioning during the 2026–2027 autumn–winter period.

The session emphasized that the draft government resolution aims to delineate responsibilities and measures to ensure the readiness of economic and social sectors for the forthcoming autumn–winter season.

The Head of State instructed the approval of an action plan for the timely preparation of the country’s economic and social sectors and the establishment of a Republican Headquarters.

Executive authorities at the regional, city, and district levels, along with relevant ministries and agencies, were tasked with providing consolidated monthly reports to the Republican Headquarters by the 20th of each month.

Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population, Jamoliddin Abdullozoda, presented reports on the Population Tuberculosis Protection Program for 2026–2030 and the Blood Donation and Safety Development Program for 2026–2030.

The session further reviewed the Implementation Plan of the State Shoreline Protection Program for 2023–2027 for the 2026–2027 period, as well as the Implementation Plan of the Agro-Food System and Sustainable Agriculture Development Program until 2030 for 2026–2030, with relevant decisions adopted accordingly.

In conclusion, President Emomali Rahmon issued directives to local authorities, ministries, agencies, and institutions to implement previously issued instructions and the decisions adopted during the current session.

These directives specifically addressed the expansion of spring fieldwork, the efficient use of arable land, environmental protection, mitigation of natural disasters—particularly mudflows and spring floods—and the promotion of constructive initiatives in commemoration of the nationwide celebration of the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s State Independence.