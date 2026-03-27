Kyrgyzstan rolls out salary reforms to support government workforce

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 27. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, has signed a resolution aimed at increasing salaries for public sector employees, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The resolution seeks to standardize wages and strengthen financial incentives within the government sector. The resolution will take effect on the date of its official publication.

Commencing on April 1, 2026, employees in the fields of education, healthcare, culture, sports, and social protection (excluding technical staff) will receive a presidential compensation payment of 15,000 soms ($171.5) per full-time position.

For technical and junior support staff, as well as civilian personnel in law enforcement agencies, an additional payment of 5,000 soms ($57.2) will be provided. This initiative covers a broad range of public institutions, thereby raising the baseline income for a significant portion of employees.

Furthermore, starting September 1, 2026, employees in certain state and municipal bodies will receive salary supplements of up to 50%, contingent upon the complexity of their duties and their performance results.

Additionally, a fixed compensation of 15,000 soms ($171.5) will be allocated for employees in several agencies, including the tax service and other related structures. The implementation of this resolution will necessitate amendments to the republican budget for the years 2026–2028.