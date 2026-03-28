Iranian Red Crescent reports extensive damage across country following attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Over 93,200 non-military facilities have been damaged in Iran as a result of military airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel since February 28, the statement of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) says, Trend reports.

The report states that during this period, 20,800 commercial properties and 71,500 residential buildings across various provinces of the country were affected by the attacks. In Tehran province alone, 31,500 residential and commercial facilities sustained damage.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society also reported that 295 healthcare and medical centers, 600 schools, 17 of its own centers, 48 rescue vehicles, 46 ambulances, and 3 rescue helicopters were damaged in the strikes.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.