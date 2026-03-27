Kyrgyzstan reveals reduction in remittance outflows

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 27. Total cross-border remittance outflows from Kyrgyzstan in January 2026 amounted to $17.7 million, down 23% compared to January 2025, when outflows reached $22.9 million.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's National Bank indicates that the total remittance outflows reached $373.7 million throughout 2025, with noticeable monthly fluctuations. The highest volumes were recorded in August ($45.3 million) and July ($41.3 million), while the lowest were seen in November ($19.8 million) and December ($21.7 million).

The average monthly outflow stood at around $31 million, offering insight into the overall trend in money transfers. The data shows strong growth during the summer months, followed by seasonal declines towards the end of the year.

These figures indicate a moderate decline in remittance outflows at the start of 2026, likely due to normal fluctuations in economic activity and household spending patterns. Despite the January drop, annual trends remain stable over the long term.

Overall, while January saw lower outflows abroad, the structure of Kyrgyzstan’s cross-border remittance flows remains resilient, reflecting a predictable and stable pattern of financial transfers.