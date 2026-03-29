Belarus boosts investments in Azerbaijani economy in 2025
Belarus markedly increased its investments in Azerbaijan in 2025, highlighting strengthened bilateral economic ties amid overall fluctuations in Azerbaijan’s foreign investment landscape.
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