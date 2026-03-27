Azerbaijan defeats Saint Lucia - FIFA Series

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The Azerbaijan national football team secured a convincing victory over Saint Lucia in a match of the FIFA Series 2026 international tournament, winning 6–1, Trend reports.

The scoring was opened by Emin Mahmudov, who converted a penalty. Rahim Sadikhov then extended the lead, and Musa Gurbanli made it 3–0.

In the second half, the opponents managed to reduce the deficit thanks to a penalty converted by Donovan Philip, but this did not affect the course of the game. Toral Bayramov scored the fourth goal, after which Vusal Isgandarli and Rustam Akhmedzade completed the rout.

The national team confidently controlled the game and dominated throughout the match, achieving an emphatic victory.