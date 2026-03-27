Iran launches ballistic missiles targeting Israel - IDF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The Israeli military reported that it had detected missile launches from Iran aimed at Israeli territory and began intercepting them with air defense systems, Trend reports, citing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently detected a rocket launched from Iranian territory towards Israel. Air defense systems were deployed to counter the threat," the statement said.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.