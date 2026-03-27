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Georgia’s GDP tops $38B in 2025 - Geostat

Economy Materials 27 March 2026 06:18 (UTC +04:00)
Georgia’s GDP tops $38B in 2025 - Geostat

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Gulnara Rahimova
Gulnara Rahimova
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Georgia’s economy continued its robust expansion in 2025, with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growing by 7.5% to surpass the $30 billion threshold.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office of Georgia shows that nominal GDP reached 104.6 billion lari ($38.1 billion), marking a 12.4% increase year-on-year.

While the growth rate shows a slight moderation from the 9.7% surge recorded in 2024, the country’s macroeconomic indicators remain strong.

GDP per capita rose to $10,296 (28,235.4 GEL), up from $9,241 in 2024, marking a milestone as the nation pushes further into middle-income territory.

Inflationary pressures also showed signs of stabilizing. The GDP deflator, a broad measure of price changes across the economy, rose by 4.6% in 2025 - a marginal deceleration from the 4.9% seen the previous year.

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