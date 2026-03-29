Uzcard reports record revenue growth in 2025
Photo: UzCards's official website
Uzcard, Uzbekistan’s national payment processor, has posted its strongest financial performance to date, driven by transaction processing and non-transaction fees, reflecting growing demand for digital payments in the country.
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