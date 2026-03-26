International travelers visit Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, March 26. International travelers led by NomadMania club founder and director Harry Mitsidis have arrived in the city of Shusha as part of a trip to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

During the visit, foreign travelers will explore the city of Shusha, its historical landmarks, and scenic nature. They will also ознакомляться with the extensive construction and restoration work carried out by the Azerbaijani state following the city’s liberation from occupation.

The delegation consists of 79 travelers representing 37 countries, making it the largest group of international visitors ever to travel to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

The visit holds particular significance for promoting the territories liberated from occupation within the framework of “black tourism,” as well as for showcasing the large-scale reconstruction and development efforts underway in the region.

Notably, between 2020 and 2025, a total of 15 international travel missions to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur were organized through major global travel clubs. This visit marks the 16th such trip.