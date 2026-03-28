Iran's Foreign Minister thanks Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. I express my gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan for the humanitarian assistance provided, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"I express my gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan for their humanitarian assistance, as well as for the conditions created for the delivery of aid from other countries.

This support, shown in difficult times, is based on the common culture that unites the peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan," the publication says.