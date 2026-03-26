China, IAEA discuss nuclear governance amid global tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and discussed global security and nuclear governance, Trend reports via Chinese MFA.

Addressing the Middle East, Wang stressed that the conflict is spreading, with potential catastrophic consequences if nuclear facilities are targeted. He called for an immediate ceasefire and a return to dialogue to prevent escalation.

Wang reaffirmed China’s commitment to multilateralism, upholding the UN Charter, strengthening the UN, and promoting a fairer global governance system. He highlighted the IAEA’s central role in nuclear oversight and expressed China’s readiness to cooperate with the agency to safeguard non-proliferation and maintain peace.

Grossi noted unprecedented global uncertainty and praised China’s “Four Global Initiatives” as support for the UN-centered international system. He reaffirmed the IAEA’s commitment to the One-China policy and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with China on nuclear non-proliferation, peaceful nuclear energy, and global stability.