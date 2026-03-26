Uzbekistan, Tajikistan ink package of bilateral deals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 26. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan signed a package of bilateral documents following the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council, Trend reports via Uzbek president's press service.

Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon signed a joint statement on deepening strategic partnership and allied relations.

At the level of governments and ministries, the sides also adopted a program to increase trade turnover and a program of industrial cooperation, alongside agreements on the mutual use of electronic systems for certification of origin of goods, cooperation in healthcare, and coordination of radio frequency use in border areas.

The package further included a protocol amending the agreement on the establishment of the Uzbek-Tajik Investment Company, as well as agreements on the use of the E-Permit system and scientific cooperation between the academies of sciences.

In addition, the parties approved a number of sectoral plans and roadmaps, including initiatives covering industry and innovation, mining and new technologies, cultural cooperation, tourism, and the agro-industrial sector for the coming years.

Memorandas were also signed to expand cooperation in innovation, public service, finance, education, and the enforcement of judicial acts.