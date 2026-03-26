Uzbekistan, Tajikistan hold first Supreme Interstate Council meeting

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 26. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council on March 26 in Tashkent, Trend reports via press service of Uzbek president.

The leaders noted that the new format would elevate bilateral cooperation and strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to boosting trade, industrial cooperation, transport connectivity, and water and energy security. Bilateral trade reached nearly $1 billion in 2025, with a target set to increase it to $2 billion by 2030.

The sides also agreed to accelerate joint projects, including the creation of the Oybek–Fotekhobod border trade center and the introduction of digital systems for trade procedures.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to adopt a roadmap to ensure implementation of the agreements reached.