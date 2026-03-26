Uzbekistan, Tajikistan aim to boost trade to $2B

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 26. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan plan to increase bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion, President of Uzbekistan havkat Mirziyoyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon announced at the joint press conference, Trend reports via Uzbek president's office.

The leaders noted that trade between the two countries reached nearly $1 billion and instructed their governments to take practical measures to double this figure.

Efforts toward this goal include accelerating the establishment of the Oybek–Fotekhobod border trade zone and implementing a large-scale industrial cooperation program covering key sectors such as energy, agriculture, textiles, metallurgy, and pharmaceuticals.

They stressed that expanding transport connectivity, improving border infrastructure, and introducing electronic systems for cargo transportation will also play an important role in achieving the $2 billion target.