LUKOIL swings to massive net loss in 2025 despite positive operating profit
Photo: LUKOIL/Facebook
Russian oil giant PJSC LUKOIL reported a sharp reversal into a deep net loss for the full year 2025, even as its operating profit remained positive.
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