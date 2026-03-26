Uzbekistan, Tajikistan launch 10 joint projects following council meeting

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 26. Presidents of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon, took part in a ceremony to launch 10 major cooperation projects following the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council, Trend reports via Uzbek president's press service.

The leaders announced the start of 10 joint projects covering various sectors, including furniture and leather production, expansion of household appliance manufacturing, and development of textile facilities in Tajikistan.

The initiatives also include construction of residential and commercial complexes in Tashkent, as well as food production projects in Uzbekistan’s regions, such as dairy, fruit juices, and canned goods.

In addition, a street in New Tashkent was officially named after the city of Dushanbe.

The presidents expressed confidence that the implementation of these projects will significantly boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation.