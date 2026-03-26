World travelers visit Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, March 26. As part of their tour of Garabagh and East Zangezur, world travelers led by Harry Mitsidis, founder and head of the "NomadMania" club, visited the city of Khankendi, Trend reports.

The travelers visited Victory Park in Khankendi, where they received detailed information about the city and the park itself. It was noted that Victory Park reflects the fighting spirit and unparalleled heroism of the Azerbaijani people in their struggle to restore historical justice and protect territorial integrity, as well as the magnificent victory achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The travelers took commemorative photos in front of the Victory Arch.

Notably, the delegation consists of 79 people from 37 countries, making it the largest group of international travelers to visit Karabakh and East Zangezur to date. This visit is of exceptional importance for promoting the liberated territories within the framework of "dark tourism" and observing the large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts.

Through major international traveler clubs, 15 visits to Garabagh and East Zangezur were organized between 2020 and 2025; this trip marks the 16th such visit.