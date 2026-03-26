Spain considers new investment opportunities in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Spain is on the lookout for new opportunities to invest in Azerbaijan, honing in on sectors that match the country's strategic goals and where tangible advancements are already apparent, as stated by the State Secretariat for Trade within the Spanish Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Entrepreneurship.
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