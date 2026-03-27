EBRD to lend funds to Türkiye's TEB to support women-led businesses

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will provide a loan to Turk Ekonomi Bankasi A.S. to support women-led SMEs in Türkiye. The funding will be delivered under the Türkiye Women in Business II program. It aims to expand access to finance for women entrepreneurs.

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