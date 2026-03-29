China highlights Turkmenistan’s crucial role in gas supplies to country

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 29. Turkmenistan continues to be a key supplier of natural gas to China, Chinese Ambassador Ji Shuming said during a briefing in Ashgabat, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The briefing, held in the ambassador’s office, commemorated the 20th anniversary of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation in the gas sector and focused on the achievements and future prospects of bilateral collaboration in the oil and gas industry, which has served as the cornerstone of relations between the two countries for several decades.

Official data indicate that, as of March 1, 2026, Turkmenistan had exported 460 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China. Over the past 14 consecutive years, Beijing has remained Turkmenistan’s largest trading partner and the principal importer of Turkmen gas.

Ambassador Ji Shuming further highlighted the forthcoming stage of cooperation: the development of the fourth phase of the supergiant Galkynysh gas field. This project will be executed by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which secured the corresponding tender. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov recently ratified the contract between Turkmengaz and CNPC.

“The execution of this significant project is expected to further enhance Turkmenistan’s gas production capacity, increase state budget revenues, and generate additional employment opportunities for the population,” concluded Ji Shuming.