Kyrgyzstan to host upcoming session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 27. Kyrgyzstan will host the upcoming session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in August of this year, Trend reports via the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

This announcement was made during the visit of Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, to the extended session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

In his address, Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan, which currently holds the EAEU chairmanship, for its warm hospitality. He also highlighted key socio-economic achievements of the Union over the past five years, alongside several pressing current issues.

"By the end of 2025, all member states observed GDP growth compared to 2020. During this period, mutual trade volumes between member states saw a significant increase. Over the last five years, Kyrgyzstan has also experienced notable economic growth. This clearly demonstrates that the Strategy has played a pivotal role in defining the right directions for cooperation among our countries," he stated.

In addition to economic indicators, Adylbek Kasymaliev addressed several important Union-related matters. He pointed out that the EAEU Treaty outlines a coordinated policy on labor migration and the free movement of the workforce.

"However, when developing national legislative initiatives in this sensitive area, full interaction and coordination are not always achieved. I propose that the Commission, in collaboration with our governments, explore the creation of a permanent platform for consultations at the level of agency heads on migration policy," he suggested.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of ensuring logistics efficiency, deeming it a critical issue. He emphasized that digital solutions play a key role in enhancing transparency and expediting logistics processes. In certain cases, he noted, control measures may be imposed at delivery points, including additional taxes, confiscation, or even destruction of goods.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that the Union has begun the implementation of the Roadmap for the Declaration on Development, "Eurasian Economic Way," which outlines ambitious integration goals. Several other significant matters were also discussed during the meeting.

"Digital transformation, industrial cooperation, and innovation are the three central pillars for the Union’s future development. Within the Union, we must consistently advance modern infrastructure, train highly qualified personnel, and refine the regulatory framework. I am confident that the decisions made today will significantly contribute to the ongoing prosperity of our Union," he concluded.

During the regular sessions of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, both in limited and extended formats, 13 issues were considered, and several key documents were signed.