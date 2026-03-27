Azerbaijan unveils total evacuee numbers amidst ongoing tensions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The ongoing evacuation of citizens from Iran, encompassing both Azerbaijani nationals and citizens from various other countries, continues amidst escalating regional tensions, Trend reports.

From 08:00 (GMT+4) on February 28 to 10:00 (GMT+4) on March 27, a total of 3,040 individuals have been safely evacuated from Iran.

This evacuation effort includes citizens from a broad range of nations: 723 from China, 516 from Azerbaijan, 343 from Russia, 198 from Bangladesh, 187 from Tajikistan, 184 from India, 148 from Pakistan, 80 from Oman, 68 from Indonesia, 57 from Iran, and 44 from Italy. Additionally, 30 Algerians, 26 Spaniards, 24 Canadians, 24 Germans, 19 French nationals, 19 Georgians, 18 Saudis, 18 Japanese, 16 from Uzbekistan, 13 Poles, 13 Swiss, 13 Nigerians, 13 Kazakhs, 12 Hungarians, 12 Bahrainis, 11 Mexicans, 11 Americans, 10 Brits, 10 Belarusians, 10 Bulgarians, and 10 Democratic Republic of Congo citizens were also evacuated. Furthermore, eight Brazilians, eight Sudanese, seven Venezuelans, six citizens each from the UAE, Slovakia, Belgium, and Romania, and five from Türkiye, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Greece, Vietnam, and Kyrgyzstan were evacuated through Azerbaijan.

In addition, four nationals from Jordan, the Philippines, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Finland, and the Netherlands were evacuated, as well as three each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway. Two nationals each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Myanmar, Cyprus, and Slovenia, and one each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, and Dominica were also included in the evacuation.