Turkmenistan, Germany's GIZ ink key deals at EU business forum in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. Turkmenistan and Germany’s Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) signed agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The documents were signed during the Turkmenistan-European Union business forum titled “New Horizons for Interaction, Investment and Sustainable Growth,” held in Ashgabat with the participation of government officials, EU diplomats, international financial institutions, and business representatives. The forum agenda covered key areas of cooperation, including improving the business climate, transport connectivity, green transition, and decarbonization.

In particular, the sides signed amendments to memorandums of understanding between Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Energy, Turkmengas State Concern, and GIZ, as well as a separate protocol with the Ministry of Energy.

"Our partnership with Turkmenistan is entering a whole new phase, one in which the environmental agenda and economic development are inextricably linked. The forum served as a unique platform for translating diplomatic dialogue into concrete investment projects that will lay the foundation for a sustainable future in the region," GIZ Country Director in Turkmenistan Joachim Fritz said.

For reference, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) is a German development agency that implements projects on behalf of the German government, focusing on sustainable economic development, energy, governance, and climate policy across more than 130 countries.

Cooperation between Turkmenistan and GIZ has developed over the past decade and covers areas such as trade facilitation, vocational education, legal and economic reforms, as well as more recent initiatives in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate policy. In recent years, cooperation has intensified through joint projects and agreements with key ministries, particularly in the energy and green transition sectors.