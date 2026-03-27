Turkmen ministry seeks bids for new migration service administrative facility
The Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan has launched a tender for the turnkey design and construction of an administrative building, including landscaping, for the State Migration Service in Dashoguz province. Applications are accepted until May 1, 2026.
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