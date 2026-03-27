Kyrgyzstan paves way for new access road at Manas International Airport

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 27. Kyrgyzstan is set to construct a new access road at Manas International Airport, designed to streamline and organize entry to the terminal complex, as well as to facilitate the implementation of an automated toll payment system, Trend reports via the "Airports of Kyrgyzstan" JSC.

This initiative was discussed during a meeting between Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan, and Aibek Junushaliev, Mayor of Bishkek.

The parties reviewed the project’s preparation and implementation stages, alongside the broader development of transport infrastructure in the vicinity of the airport.

The proposed road, which will span approximately 1.6 kilometers, is planned to run south of the existing Bishkek-Manas Airport highway. A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection leading toward the village of Mramornoye to improve access to the new road.

The inbound route will begin as a two-lane road, expand to eight lanes in the area near the automated toll barriers, narrow back to two lanes, and ultimately lead to a multi-level parking facility.

The outbound road will start from the parking complex as a two-lane route, widening to six lanes before the toll payment zone. After passing through the payment area, traffic will be directed via the roundabout toward Bishkek city.

Green landscaping is planned between the inbound and outbound roads. The project aims to create modern transport infrastructure, increase traffic capacity, reduce congestion, and implement an efficient toll payment system. The existing road will remain in use only for access to the Manas-2 terminal complex and for official delegations and government motorcades.