Hikmet Hajiyev meets Hungarian PM’s Chief Security Advisor in Budapest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, met in Budapest with Marcel Biro, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister of Hungary on National Security, Hajiyev wrote on his X social media account, Trend reports.

“The meeting took place as part of a gathering of diplomatic assistants to the heads of state and government of member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States, initiated by Hungary,” he noted.

Hajiyev emphasized that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary continues to develop successfully across all areas. He highlighted that Hungary’s independent policy, based on national interests, is highly valued, along with its close ties with the Turkic world rooted in shared historical, ethnic, and cultural connections, as well as its engagement with European structures.

According to him, in the current context of global instability, the unity and solidarity of the Turkic world are of particular importance.