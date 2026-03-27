Azerbaijan tracks trade dynamics with Russia in 2M2026
Trade between Azerbaijan and Russia reached $499.9 million in the first two months of 2026. This marks a significant decline compared to the same period in 2025. Despite the decrease, Russia remained one of Azerbaijan's top trade partners.
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